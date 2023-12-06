Sekhukhune United go level with Kaizer Chiefs after defeating Chippa United in PSL fixture

Sekhukhune United needed second half goals to defeat 10-man Chippa United 2-0 in Wednesday night's Premier Soccer League outing.

Sekhukhune beat 10-man Chippa

Webber & Mncube on target

Babina Noko now focus on Caf CC

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune needed maximum points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight this season.

After a goalless first half, Babina Noko got a numerical advantage after the sending off of Zuko Mdunyelwa after a second bookable offense.

Chippa were then punished in the 71st minute when Jamie Webber converted an Elias Mokwana assist. Six minutes later, Chibuike Ohizu teed up Vusimuzi Mncube for the second to ensure Sekhukhune won 2-0.

ALL EYES ON: In just 11 matches, Webber has had direct contribution to his club's five goals, having scored three and assisted two.

If he retains his form, the 25-year-old attacker might hit greater heights by the end of the campaign which will attract bigger clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win is a confidence booster for Babina Noko who will be hosting Malian outfit Bamako this weekend in the Caf Confederation Cup assignment.

They are now placed ninth on the table with 17 points, the same as Kaizer Chiefs who have scored more goals.

Sekhukhune need to be consistent in both domestic and continental duties to avoid the unfortunate end like that of Marumo Gallants who, despite reaching last season's semi-final of Africa's second-tier competition, they got relegated from the PSL.

WHAT NEXT: Morgan Mammila and his Chilli Boys must bounce back in their next assignment to continue their pursuit for the top positions.

For Sekhukhune, the technical bench has to ensure the players remain motivated ahead of their next outing.