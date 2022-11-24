News Matches
Sebastien Haller's second operation a success following cancer diagnosis

Alex Roberts
23:56 SAST 2022/11/24
Sebastien Haller's second operation has been deemed a success following his testicular cancer diagnosis.
  • Diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer
  • Second operation "went well"
  • Haller feeling positive

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast forward Haller has given fans an update following the second operation since his testicular cancer diagnosis in the summer. Haller says the surgery "went well".

In a tweet, he wrote: "A new step 💪🏽 Operation number 2 went well! A big thank you to the medical team for the daily help."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward is yet to play for Borussia Dortmund since they signed him in the summer. Haller's impressive form at Ajax earned him the move and he has been training with his old club since the diagnosis. He hopes to eventually return to the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER?: Haller seems in high spirits following his latest operation. The completion of this surgery is a big step forward and he'll hopefully be banging in the goals again soon!

