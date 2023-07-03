Stevie G heads to Saudi! Pro League revolution continues as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is named Al-Ettifaq manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the latest big name from Europe to join the Saudi Pro League revolution, having been named Al-Ettifaq manager.

Gerrard joins Saudi Pro League club

Last job was at Aston Villa

Won Scottish title with Rangers

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Rangers boss, whose most recent job was in charge of Premier League outfit Aston Villa, has gone back into management in Saudi Arabia, joining the side who finished seventh in the 2022-23 table and replacing Antonio Cazorla as boss.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His appointment continues this summer's trend of high-profile names from the world of European football making the switch to the Saudi Pro League. Karim Benzema joined Cristiano Ronaldo in starting the movement, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Marcelo Brozovic following suit this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The club announced Gerrard's arrival on Twitter, simply by saying: "Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GOAL AR - Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GERRARD? The Saudi Pro League season gets under way on the weekend of August 11 but the full fixture list has not yet been announced.