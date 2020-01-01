‘Sancho or Werner? Liverpool should get both’ – Klopp requires attacking reinforcements, says Carragher

The former Reds star claims Divock Origi is not of the required quality when it comes to providing cover at Anfield in the final third of the field

should be looking to snap up Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho this summer, claims Jamie Carragher, with attacking reinforcements required to add greater depth to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in recent windows, with only minor alterations made to a star-studded group.

Klopp has resisted the urge to spend big again as those currently at his disposal have landed glory and swept to the top of the Premier League table.

More teams

Carragher, though, believes there will be movement over the coming months, with support options needed alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Divock Origi was handed a new contract before the start of the current campaign, and is assured of a place in Liverpool folklore, but questions continue to be asked of the Belgian’s quality.

That is expected to lead Klopp back into the market, with Carragher suggesting that raids should be launched for a prolific frontman at RB Leipzig and an England international winger on the books of Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds legend told Viasport after witnessing a 1-0 defeat to in the last 16 of the Champions League: “Things can change very quickly.

“If you look at Tuesday night, the big problem for Liverpool is when one of those front three are not playing.

“Sadio Mane had to come off and the player they bring on in is Divock Origi, who is a Liverpool legend because of what happened last year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it’s not quite good enough for the best team in the world to be bringing that quality on.

“Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both.”

Links to Werner have seen it suggested that Liverpool may be willing to part with Salah, amid ongoing talk of interest from Real Madrid in the Egyptian.

Carragher, though, says there is no reason for further additions to force exits.

He added: “They don’t need to let anyone go, they just need to add to the squad that they’ve got.

“Don’t forget, Liverpool never signed a player last summer so you would think there’s a lot of money there waiting to be spent.

Article continues below

“Jurgen Klopp is probably just waiting another year on, some players getting another year older and then he can maybe refresh it.

“He gave Origi a new contract so he couldn’t go and buy an attacking player on the back of that, but now I think is definitely the time for Liverpool to reinforce, certainly in the attack, to keep those three on their toes and to rotate them, play different systems.

“Also, you have to think of injuries and the next season with Salah and Mane going away, it’s almost certain Liverpool will buy a top attacking player. It’s just who.”