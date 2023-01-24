Sancho's exile continues! Man Utd winger ruled out of League Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest alongside Martial & Dalot

Jadon Sancho will not be part of Erik ten Hag's squad for Manchester United's League Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sancho hasn't played since October

Has returned to team training

Still not being included in matchday squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The England winger was allowed to re-join team-mates at Carrington in the previous week after he returned from the Netherlands, where he was working with specialists to overcome his "physical and mental" struggles. However, he is, in Ten Hag's eyes, not yet ready to return to the matchday squad, with Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial also unavailable to feature against Forest.

WHAT THEY SAID: "All the players who were not available for the Arsenal game - so Dalot, Martial, Sancho - are also not available for tomorrow," United manager Ten Hag said.

However, Casemiro is available once again after he had to sit out the Arsenal fixture on Sunday due to suspension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite taking a blow in the title race after losing to Arsenal, Ten Hag insists that his troops will do everything they can to win silverware this season. He said: "It's obvious we are in a good direction, not successful for the moment because in January you don't win trophies, in February you can win one. We have to aim for that and go for that. It's more about getting in the right positions in April to go for trophies.

"It's the best feeling you can have, winning a trophy. And I have the luck in my career to win some trophies and it's magnificent, especially for the fans, it's so great. And I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones. In this period Manchester United didn't win trophies, it's too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do it again."

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Despite seemingly not being ready to return, Sancho will hope to impress his manager in training in the coming days and may come into contention to feature when United host Championship side Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.