Salihamidzic: Neuer knows he is appreciated at Bayern

The goalkeeper had expressed his anger that details of his contract negotiation had been leaked

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer knows that he has the full support of the club, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said.

Neuer was left furious after details of his contract negotiations were leaked to the press, which had appeared to increase the likelihood of the 34-year-old goalkeeper departing the club.

However, Salihamidzic says that the situation has been discussed internally and that the 92-time capped international has been placated, though he did admit there has been no resolution to the negotiation.

More teams

“Manuel know that we really appreciated him,” the director told Welt Am Sonntag. “I played with Oliver Kahn. I know how much a world-class goalkeeper gives to a team. Manuel is a world-class goalkeeper. He is highly valued in our club so I hope that we can extend our relationship with Manuel.

“We have clarified the position internally, and since nothing else has become known since then, I assume that we can moved on.”

Senior figures at Bayern have been out in force to say the Neuer situation is under control, with head coach Hansi Flick saying he considers the keeper a key part of the Bayern side.

He said: "Manuel Neuer is clearly our number one, nothing will change in the coming season. Alexander Nubel knows that."

Salihamidzic also discussed the impending arrival of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel from and said that he is the kind of calibre of player that he is eager to bring to the club this summer.

“We want to strengthen ourselves with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, someone who enhances the quality of our team and helps the team to offer our fans strong and attractive football,” he said before stressing that he refuses to be held to ransom over the price of players.

Article continues below

“I and everyone with us stand for the fact that we want to win the - without becoming economically unreasonable.”

When the was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bayern led the standings after 25 matches with 55 points, four clear of , five beyond and six better off than .

It is hoped that the game may resume in Germany in early May, albeit with no spectators in the stadiums, with the country having apparently dealt with the health crisis more effectively than many of its European neighbours.