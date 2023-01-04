Salernitana vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan have a eight-point gap between themselves and Serie A leaders Napoli when the Rossoneri take on Salernitana on Wednesday.
The defending Italian champions' last competitive fixture was a 2-1 win over Fiorentina ahead of the World Cup international break, on November 13 last year, while mid-table Salernitana lost 3-0 to Monza.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Salernitana vs AC Milan date & kick-off time
Game:
Salernitana vs AC Milan
Date:
January 4, 2022
Kick-off:
6:30am ET, 11:30am GMT, 5pm IST
Venue:
Arechi Stadium, Salerno
How to watch Salernitana vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A clash between Salernitana and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT TV.
In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on JioCinema.
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
Sports18 - 1 HD
JioCinema
Salernitana team news and squad
A knee injury rules out Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Antonio Candreva is suspended for the tie after picking a red card against Monza, while Norbert Gyomber is a doubt on account of a hamstring issue.
The responsibility in attack will be once again borne by the team's leading goalscorer, Boulaye Dia.
Salernitana possible XI: Sepe; Bronn, Daniliuc, Pirola; Kastanos, Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Maggiore, Bradaric; Dia, Piatek
Goalkeepers
Sepe, Ochoa, Fiorillo, De Matteis
Defenders
Daniliuc, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Pirola, Fazio, Motoc, Bradaric, Sy, Sambia
Midfielders
Radovanovic, Maggiore, Bohinen, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Kastanos, Capezzi, Orlando
Forwards
Dia, Patek, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia, Kristoffersen
AC Milan team news and squad
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was included in the squad for the mid-season club friendlies but is still out injured alongside Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi and Fode Ballo-Toure.
Junior Messias and Mike Maignan are also unavailable against Salernitana.
Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez return to the XI after a runners-up finish at the World Cup, joined by Rafael Leao in attack.
AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Goalkeepers
Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Calabria, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao