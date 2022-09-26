Salah boost for Liverpool ahead of hectic schedule as Egypt star returns early from international duty

Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Mohamed Salah has been released from the Egypt squad ahead of a hectic schedule at domestic level.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds, who have made a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign by their own high standards, have 12 games to take in across Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League competition before elite club football shuts down for the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has already had to deal with a number of untimely injuries this season, but will be relieved to hear Salah will be well rested before top-flight action in England resumes at the weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the Egyptian FA regarding the decision to send a national hero back to Anfield rather than have him line up in a meaningless friendly reads: “The technical staff of the Egyptian national team preferred to rest Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed for the Liberia friendly after both took part in the previous match against Niger.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Egypt face with Liberia on Tuesday, but Salah – who netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Niger last time out – will play no part in that contest as he returns to Merseyside for a well-earned break.

DID YOU KNOW? Salah has been directly involved in 11 goals in his 10 Premier League games against Brighton, scoring six and assisting five. However, the only two occasions he’s failed to register a goal involvement against the Seagulls have come in games at Anfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Liverpool host Brighton on Saturday and have clashes with Rangers, Arsenal, Manchester City, Ajax, Napoli and Tottenham to come over the course of seven busy weeks. They will want Salah to start firing on all cylinders as he only has two Premier League goals so far this season.