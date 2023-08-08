'Rub my golden foot' - Ryan Reynolds gives hilarious Paul Mullin injury update as Rob McElhenney reveals when Wrexham striker will return from United States

Ryan Reynolds provided hilarious Paul Mullin injury update while Rob McElhenney lifted the lid when Wrexham striker will return from United States.

Mullin recovering in the United States

Missed League Two opener against MK Dons

McElhenney reveals when he will return to Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? After suffering a serious injury during Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side in the USA, the talisman has been recovering at McElhenney's house in Los Angeles before he gets back to Wales to join his team-mates. During Mullin's stay, he was paid a visit by co-owner Reynolds and the player asked the Hollywood star to 'rub his feet'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was weird because when I was looking after him every day, he said, 'Ryan, rub my golden foot.' What? 'No, these ribs are the problem'," he revealed.

McElhenney asked, "You did it though, right?" Reynolds responded immediately, "Of course I did. It was a privilege."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has been barred from flying back as he is recovering from a punctured lung while Wrexham continue to prepare for their EFL Cup tie against Wigan Athletic without the presence of their talismanic striker. However, McElhenney revealed that he is progressing in the right direction at a swift pace in the presence of his friends and might fly back within two weeks.

"We invited him to stay at our house, but he had two friends that came out from Liverpool and stayed with him. And we got him a place right there on the beach and they are going to stay with him for the next two weeks until he's able to fly," McElhenney stated.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are having a tough time without their goal machine and suffered a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons in their League Two opener. However, Phil Parkinson's men would look to return to winning ways when they face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday in the EFL Cup first round at the Racecourse Ground.