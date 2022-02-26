Rudiger proud of proving doubters wrong at Chelsea: 'I showed who I am when times were difficult'

Antonio Rudiger feels that showing he can perform under difficult circumstances has proved key to his success at Chelsea, saying proving himself has helped drive him on to success at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international is gearing up for a possible fourth trophy in the past year after Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs with the Blues, with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the clash between Thomas Tuchel's side and Jurgen Klopp's Reds, the defender admitted he treasures the tough times as much as the success stories for helping him prove his mettle.

What has been said?

“I’m proud of my whole career, but what’s happened in the last year, it’s amazing,” Rudiger told PA. “As a group we have achieved a lot, and had a great time. There have also been some downs, which is normal, I think, [but] personally, of course I’m enjoying this moment.

“It’s one thing though when you feel good, when everything is well set up and the team is performing well. But I think I showed who I am when times were difficult, and this is what counts more to me.

"The real character of a person is what you see when he is down, and this is what I proved, to myself. It’s not about proving to someone else, just proving to myself. I think a career’s all about chapters [and] this chapter, it’s some of the best football I’m playing."

German hails Tuchel impact

While Rudiger has been at the heart of the Blues' on-field revolution over the past year, it is under their manager that they have embarked upon a stunning turnaround, and the defender had nothing but praise for his countryman.

“I think Thomas’ secret is that he’s just honest. He’s just honest with how he goes about things," he added. “He demands a lot, but that’s normal. This is high, high quality football and we want to be successful.

“A coach is a general, he has his way and at the end of the day as players we have to do our best to follow. What he has achieved since he’s been here speaks for itself."

