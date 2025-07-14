Ruben Dias has professed his “love” for Maya Jama, with the Manchester City defender and Love Island presenter holidaying in Florida.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The happy couple have been reunited after completing summer work commitments. Portugal international Dias formed part of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the Club World Cup - with the 28-year-old opting to remain in the United States on the back of that tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Jama is involved in another series of Love Island, which is filmed in Mallorca, while also attending the women’s singles final at Wimbledon. She jetted to America after seeing Iga Swiatek make history with her 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Amanda Anisimova in 57 minutes.

Getty/GOAL

THE GOSSIP

Jama has joined Dias in the Sunshine State, although she has made a point of acquiring a poncho as thundery downpours are common after the temperature and humidity rises in Florida.

Dias and Jama have been able to get out and about - enjoying some shopping, relaxing in the sun and taking a trip down the Everglades to spot some of the local wildlife, which includes giant alligators.

WHAT DIAS SAID

Dias has posted on social media alongside a collection of pictures taken during his post-season break, which has seen Jama welcomed on board: “Sun, love, crocodiles, some fits and one advice.”

WHAT NEXT?

City are not due to be back in action until August 9, when facing Palermo in a pre-Premier League opener friendly, with Dias and Jama - who have been dating since late 2024 - able to relax and unwind prior to that.