'All for show' - Man Utd legend Roy Keane blasts City's Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland for animated on-field chat after crushing Manchester derby victory

Roy Keane has blasted Pep Guardiola for what he saw to be a pointless discussion between Erling Haaland and the Manchester City boss.

Man City win 3-0 against Man Utd

Haaland scores twice

Keane unhappy with Pep's theatrics

WHAT HAPPENED? At Old Trafford, Haaland scored twice in a convincing 3-0 win. The Norwegian scored his first goal in the first half from the penalty spot, and if Andre Onana hadn't made a wonderful save right before halftime, he may have added a second. After the break, the 23-year-old eventually scored his second goal, sending a header over Onana before setting up Phil Foden for the third. Guardiola pulled Haaland aside for a conversation following the convincing win, during which they discussed the difference between his headers in the first and second halves. Keane blasted the Catalan coach for what he saw to be a theatrical act when he was questioned about this in the studio.

WHAT THEY SAID: He explained on Sky Sports: "It’s all for show. It’s all for show. You can have that chat in the dressing room. What’s the big deal? It was a lovely header but you don’t need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Just get down the tunnel and enjoy your victory."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win might prove to be a crucial three points in the Premier League championship fight, and City undoubtedly savoured their victory. The Citizens are now tied for second place with Arsenal and two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's men have a rare midweek of no action having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup early, they will be in action on the weekend when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday, November 4.