Ronaldo wins Man Utd Player of the Year award but loses out to De Gea in team-mates' vote

The Portuguese has claimed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, which is voted for by supporters of the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award, although he did lose out to David De Gea in the voting for the club's Players' Player of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Portuguese enjoyed a productive first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, with 18 of them coming in the Premier League.

Indeed, he finished behind only Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot in England's top flight and has expressed his determination to help United win trophies in the 2022-23 season.

