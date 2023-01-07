Ronaldo vs Messi! The two GOATs could face off again as PSG to take on Saudi all-star XI in January

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be set to meet again when Paris Saint-Germain face a Saudi all-star XI in a friendly later this month.

GOATs set for another showdown

Could be Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia

Pair haven't met for two years

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of a mid-season tour, PSG are set to take on a Saudi all-star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's new side Al-Nassr on January 19. It could see two of the greatest players of all time lock horns for the first time since December 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game could be Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia, and what a way to make it, against long-term rival Messi. While it should be obvious that Ronaldo would head any kind of all-star team, his recent arrival in the Middle East may see his new side unwilling to risk him considering they have a league match just three days after the reported date the fixture will take place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The two have endured contrasting seasons, with Messi lifting the World Cup in December and Ronaldo seeing his Manchester United contract torn up following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, before being reduced to a bit-part role on Portugal's bench in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND RONALDO? Messi and PSG face two Ligue 1 matches before jetting off to Saudi Arabia, while Al-Nassr play just once in the time before the all-star match.