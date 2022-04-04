Ronaldo & Martinelli share one key trait, says Arsenal & Portugal defender Cedric

Gabriel Martinelli shares one key trait with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Cedric, who has hailed his Arsenal team-mate as a "fantastic" player with a "willingness to fight".

Martinelli arrived at Arsenal from Brazilian outfit Ituano for just £6 million in July 2019 and has since proven to be one of the best bargain buys in the recent history of the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is now a fixture in Mikel Arteta's starting XI and his performances have helped the Gunners push for Champions League qualification, with Cedric left in awe of his natural instincts in the final third.

What's been said?

The Portuguese right-back thinks Martinelli has the same eye for getting into goalscoring positions as his compatriot Ronaldo, who is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time and is still going strong at the age of 37 with United.

Cedric has also praised the Brazilian for his positive mindset, telling the Evening Standard: "Gabi has this aim for goal. He likes to attack the space, like Cristiano. He likes to score goals.

“But Gabi has this willingness to fight. Even when he doesn’t play, he keeps working the same way.

"He is an easy young kid to talk with. You talk and you can see he listens to you. He’s talented, but the way he works is fantastic.”

Martinelli's record in 2021-22

Martinelli has appeared in 26 games across all competitions for Arsenal this season, with 19 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

The Brazil international has recorded five goals and four assists to date, thriving in a new role on the left-wing since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January.

Arsenal supporters will hope he can make a big impact once again when they take in a trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night, where a win will take them back up to fourth in the Premier League table.

