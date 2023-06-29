Romelu Lukaku rejects mammoth £45m-per-year offer from Saudi Arabia as Chelsea striker only wants Inter

Romelu Lukaku has rejected a massive offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal worth £45 million ($57m), as he only wants to leave Chelsea for Inter.

Lukaku wants Inter move

Al-Hilal offered £45m-per-season

Chelsea trimming their squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter and wants to remain at the San Siro for the 2023-24 season but Inter have yet to table a formal transfer bid, instead hoping to sign the Belgium international on loan once more. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Al-Hilal tabled an eye-watering offer worth £45m-per-season for Lukaku, but he has opted against following team-mates Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and N'Golo Kante to the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun reports that Chelsea are unwilling to sanction another loan, and have told Lukaku that he will either have to leave permanently or stay and play under Mauricio Pochettino next season. It remains to be seen if Inter will be able to fund a move for Lukaku, who scored 10 Serie A goals last season, but they are in talks with Manchester United over a deal to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku now faces being left in limbo if Inter are unable to fund a bid. He has seemingly made it clear, however, that he has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia, so there is a real possibility that he could be forced into staying at Stamford Bridge.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will return to Chelsea next month, if a deal to sell him is not brokered before then.