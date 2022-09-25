Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Romania welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to face them at Stadionul Rapid-Giulești in a Group B3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina date & kick-off time

Game: Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A Premier Player HD

Romania squad & team news

Bottom of B3 and trailing Finland by a point, Romania's survival is out of their hands - but they can give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding the drop by taking a win.

It will be a tall order against the form team in their group, but the Nations League has already thrown up its fair share of upsets. Could there be one more?

Position Players Goalkeepers Radu, Moldovan, Târnovanu Defenders Chiricheș, Bancu, Nedelcearu, Manea, Rus, Burcă, Camora, Raitu. Midfielders Stanciu, R. Marin, Cicâldău, Man, Băluță, Sorescu, Olaru, M. Marin, Coman, Cordea, Păun, Boloca Forwards Pușcaș, Alibec, Tănase, Drăguș

Bosnia-Herzegovina squad and team news

Bosnia will be looking forward to matching wits with some of the best Europe has to offer after topping B3 with an impressive record of three wins and two draws.

That will be sending them to the A tier next time out - and what better way to celebrate than with another three point haul on the road?