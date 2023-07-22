Rokas Pukstas to the rescue! USMNT prospect settles Eternal derby with 93rd-minute winner for Hajduk Split against Dinamo Zagreb

Rokas Pukstas Hajduk Split 2022-23Getty
USMNT midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored a late winner for Hadjuk Split against Dinamo Zagreb with only seconds remaining on the clock.

  • Pukstas heads home late winner
  • 18-year-old developing at Split
  • USMNT midfielder been with club since 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? Pukstas, only 18, leapt high to head home a corner and give Split all three points in the Eternal Derby against Zagreb.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Oklahoma-born midfielder scored four times for Split last season, but it's doubtful they will have meant as much to him as the winner in the derby.

WHAT NEXT FOR PUKSTAS? The American will want to kick on and continue to develop with Split. At just 18, he's still a prospect and has a long way to go in his development as a player, but he's starting regularly for Split, and he could be in-line for a move to a bigger club in the future.