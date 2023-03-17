Argentina and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has encouraged Lionel Messi to join him in the Spanish capital.

Messi out of contract at PSG

Joao Felix on loan at Chelsea

De Paul has encouraged both to join him in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there is plenty of speculation over where he will be plying his trade next term. The midfielder also suggested that out of favour Portuguese attacking midfielder Felix should avoid a permanent move to Chelsea and try to revive his Atleti career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Spanish radio show El Larguero, De Paul advised his Albiceleste teammate to spurn a handful of suitors in favour of an Atleti move this summer: "Let [Messi] come here. We tell Angelito [Correa] to give him 10 and we look for an apartment in the center of Madrid."

He wants Felix to stay in Madrid, too: "Everyone wants a player like Joao Félix. He's not here due to football things, but here at Atletico we love him - we want him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has a decision to make at the end of the season, with PSG, Inter Miami, and reportedly Barcelona all vying to sign the World Cup winner. Though there haven't been any Atleti links, De Paul is hoping that Messi joins him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Atleti are currently in third place in La Liga, and have a chance to strengthen their grip on a top four spot as they take on Valencia tomorrow.