Rodri: Man City p*ssed off by VAR but can’t use it as an excuse

The Blues midfielder saw more big calls go against the Premier League champions on derby day, but is looking for them to respond positively

midfielder Rodri admits the Blues are “p*ssed off” after seeing more VAR calls go against them, but the reigning Premier League champions are eager to avoid excuses.

The introduction of technology has done Pep Guardiola’s side few favours over the course of the last 12 months.

A heartbreaking exit was endured in 2018-19, while precious points have slipped through the net in the current campaign.

City saw two penalty decisions go against them in their derby date with on Saturday, with the Red Devils awarded a spot-kick before the Blues were denied one for an apparent handball from Fred.

Summer signing Rodri, who also saw the Blues leave Anfield frustrated after a crucial clash with , concedes that those at the Etihad Stadium are feeling less than impressed at the moment.

The Spaniard said on the back of a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals United: “We are p*ssed off by it but there is no point (talking) for us.

“We have to keep fighting and don't focus on these things.

“It is other people's jobs - we can't scream. Some decisions can change matches and VAR is there for getting decisions (right). It is not an excuse for us.”

City, who have won back-to-back titles under Guardiola, insist that they will not be throwing in the towel despite slipping 14 points adrift of table-topping Liverpool.

Rodri has stopped short of claiming that a hat-trick of crowns could still be on the cards, but is eager to point out that there is still plenty for the Blues to fight for as they continue to chase down further silverware on multiple fronts.

He added: “I would tell the supporters to stay behind us because we have other things this year, other cups.

“The Premier League is like this - physically and mentally we have to get the team back because we are a bit down now. Things are not going as we want and we have had lots of injuries as well.

“It's difficult but we have to fight until the end. It's been a tough beginning to the season. We have other cups, other goals which are interesting.”

City remain in the Champions League for 2019-20, while they are also looking to defend the and prizes that they claimed last season as part of an historic domestic treble.