'My boy scored!' - Adorable live TV moment as Robbie Savage realises his son has hit first senior goal with Forest Green amid loan from Man Utd

- Savage on loan at Forest Green Rovers
- His father was commentating on BT Sport
- Ex-Wales star celebrated his son's goal
WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the League One clash against Bristol Rovers, sparking a big celebration from the ex-Wales star, who said on BT Sport: "Yes! My boy's scored! My boy! Proud! Go on, my boy!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfielder Savage is on loan at Forest Green Rovers from Manchester United and despite getting the game's first goal, his side were beaten 3-1 by Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
WHAT NEXT? While Savage is on loan in English football's third tier, United will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.