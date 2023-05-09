Rob McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson rubs sunscreen on Wrexham stars as Las Vegas promotion blowout continues with epic pool party

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife Kaitlin Olson have been spotted joining in the club's National League title celebrations in Las Vegas.

WHAT HAPPENED? McElhenney has taken the plunge and joined in with Wrexham's celebrations after forking out on a trip to Las Vegas for his title-winning players. The Hollywood star, and his wife - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Kaitlin Olson - happily posed for a photo after arranging an epic pool party. Wrexham's tour of Sin City kicked off last week at the Hakkasan nightclub, and the players have also been spotted relaxing at the MGM Grand swimming pool. Olson was even seen rubbing sunscreen on the players' backs in the blistering heat as she sat poolside with her husband.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's trip to the United States is reward for a title-winning season that saw the Red Dragons finish on 111 points from 46 games, four clear of nearest challengers Notts County, who are now battling to go up via the play-offs. The Welsh side grabbed the only automatic promotion spot on offer and will play League Two football next season.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will take a break after their celebrations before returning to the United States for some pre-season friendlies. The Red Dragons have already confirmed fixtures against Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.