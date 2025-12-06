RIO FERDINAND REACTS: I wasn't happy with England's difficult 2026 World Cup group stage draw - but Thomas Tuchel's men will still come out on top

Speaking on stage shortly after the draw, Ferdinand said: "Well guys, there it is. It's finished. We're still in the building here. This is where the FIFA 2026 World Cup draw was held.

"I was on the stage with Big Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal], Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and all the other guys that was on there.

"It was just a great evening to be here, man. I've played football in front of some hefty crowds but I've never been this nervous for anything because... I think it's when I'm playing football it's a bit of a controllable nervousness. Whereas with this it's the uncertainty, the unknown. How am I going to react? Are my legs going to even be able to carry me where I need to go?

"So all of those things that you worry about and you're concerned about, but once I got out here after a couple of minutes, I felt nice and and the guys helped me. All these guys are super experienced. So being a part of that was great."

Reacting to England's group stage draw, which will see them face Croatia, Panama and Ghana, Ferdinand said: "I weren't happy with England's group, you know.

"You want a group where you go, 'Listen, we can just sneak through there. Not too many hard games'. But we've got Croatia, [Luka] Modric-inspired Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

"Now, Panama, I think, will be a team that we should win against, but Ghana, Croatia, I think they're going to make it difficult. They'll be tough games.

"I still back us to win the group and get out of the group, but I would like to have seen a little bit easier, an easier runway in that group."

Offering some insight on England boss Tuchel's outlook, Ferdinand added: "I was with Thomas Tuchel last night. He seems really comfortable and comfortable about being here and working out where they're going to play, what's the locations, training facilities.

"So, all the managers here, that's what they were worried about yesterday. Yes, we're worried about what group we're going to be in, but also where we're going to be based and where we're going to be having our training facility so they can get it all in their mind and start preparing.

"So now the groups are out, tomorrow we'll find out where games are being played, where their locations are and the times. So we'll find out a little bit more detail tomorrow. But all in all it was a good draw. Really enjoyed it."