‘I give my life to my club’ - Richarlison insists he's not at Tottenham 'just to be funny'

Richarlison is eager to point out that he is not at Tottenham “just to be funny”, with the Brazilian looking to impress on and off the pitch.

South American made £50m summer move

Still waiting on first Premier League goal for Spurs

Determined to impress with club and country

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old forward completed a £50 million ($58m) transfer to Spurs during the summer window, with Antonio Conte moving to snap a proven Premier League performer up from Everton. Richarlison arrived in north London with a reputation as being something of a joker, but he intends to provide as many benefits to domestic and European results as he does squad harmony.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richarlison has told Globo of playing with a smile on his face: “I’ve been like that since I was a kid, a playful guy, I like to play with people. So I think people like it. But of course we know that many people confuse. That’s why I always say that if I’m in the national team it’s because I honour the shirt.

“I give my life to my club, I do my best every game and I’m not there just to be funny. There’s a time for chatting and there’s a time to work. Because when I’m on the field, you can see me frowning, I have few laughs. This is my way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison is still waiting on his first Premier League goal for Spurs, with his two efforts to date coming in Champions League competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? While the South American frontman is eager to make his mark at club level, he is also counting down the days to a bid for World Cup glory with his country – with Richarlison having netted 16 times through his 37 appearances for Brazil.