USMNT star Gio Reyna targeted for potential loan transfer by Borussia Monchengladbach

WHAT HAPPENED? United States men's national team midfielder Reyna has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park after an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign that saw him restricted to just four starts in the Bundesliga. Borussia Monchengladbach have come up as one of the options for the midfielder as the club is looking at the 20-year-old for a potential loan - according to Rheinische Post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A loan move to Monchengladbach could very well help out Reyna play regular minutes again as the youngster has started falling out of favour on both club and international levels. However, Sky Sports has reported that Dortmund have no intention of letting the USMNT starlet leave the club on loan or on a permanent deal this summer.

WHAT NEXT? The Sunderland-born starlet picked up an injury at the CONCACAF Nations League with the USMNT, but should be fully fit by the time Dortmund open their 2023-24 campaign away at Schott Mainz in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 12.