Real Madrid signed Arda Guler this summer, and the teenager's debut may be delayed for at least another week amid match fitness concerns.

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid fought off interest from Barcelona to secure the signature of the attacking midfielder this summer. But the 'Turkish Messi' is yet to make his debut after undergoing a minor knee surgery in August, before picking up a muscle injury in September. And although he is back in full team training, manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the €20 million (£17m/$22m) man will need up to two weeks before he can make his full debut.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is quite good but he lacks a bit of condition. He will have his moment, I think in 10 days, two weeks, he will be at full fitness," Ancelotti said at a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti hailed Guler as a valuable attacking player for Los Bkancos, suggesting he could be a playmaking threat for the Spanish giants.

"He is an offensive player, he is not a centre-forward and he is more like Bellingham, a playmaker. He can play on the wing as well, cutting in, he can play in a lot of positions," Ancelotti said.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid travel to Sevilla this weekend in a return to La Liga action, before facing off against Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday.