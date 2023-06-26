Revealed: When Man Utd will table €50m bid for Andre Onana as Inter prepare to use sale funds for Romelu Lukaku raid on Chelsea

Manchester United will reportedly table a €50 million (£43m/$55m) bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils as they seek to bring in a suitable replacement for David de Gea – with the Spanish shot-stopper about to hit free agency at the end of his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter’s asking price will be met when a formal offer is made in the coming days, with United ready to step up their interest in a player that will fill an important position in their plans. Inter are willing to sell as they need to free up funds in order to finance moves of their own in the current window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that Onana’s sale - with the potential there for Marcelo Brozovic to move on as well amid links to teams in Saudi Arabia – will allow Inter to make an offer to Chelsea regarding a permanent return to San Siro for Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT NEXT? Onana has also spent one season at Inter, having joined from Ajax last summer, but he did help them to the Champions League final in 2022-23 and will demand a sizeable fee from any sale as he is tied to a contract at San Siro through to 2027.