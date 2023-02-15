Revealed: What Neymar said to Benjamin Pavard after he was sent off for lunging Lionel Messi tackle in Champions League

Neymar expressed his anger at Benjamin Pavard for the tackle on Lionel Messi that saw the Bayern Munich star sent off against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pavard booked for Neymar tackle

Sent off late on for Messi lunge

Neymar had words after red card

WHAT HAPPENED? Pavard and Neymar enjoyed a running battle throughout the Champions League last 16 tie between PSG and Bayern on Tuesday, which ultimately saw the visitors run out 1-0 winners. The defender was booked for a challenge on the Brazilian and then sent off late on after picking up his second yellow card of the match for a reckless foul on Lionel Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar approached Pavard after he was shown the red card and could be clearly seen shouting "You're crazy!" to the defender and pointing towards his head.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Pavard after the match despite the red card. Pavard will now be suspended for the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

"The red card is not very good, especially since 'Benji' had a brilliant match," Nagelsmann said. "It was a difficult situation with a lot of speed at Messi. It was 50-50, between tackling or not. It's not very good for the second leg but that's how it is. Today he was brilliant so it's important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern will head into the second leg with home advantage and a narrow lead thanks to Kingsley Coman's winner in Paris. Nagelsmann admitted he had been surprised by PSG's performance as Bayern were able to dominate possession throughout the 90 minutes.

"You had the feeling that we were very surprised that we had the ball so much and Paris wanted to do relatively little," he added. "I knew they always defend deep, but the fact that they're so passive and so very deep and not really designed to win the ball surprised me a bit."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern have progressed to the next round on each of the last 12 occasions when they won the first leg of a knockout tie in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN & PSG? Nagelsmann's team are back in Bundesliga action on Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. PSG, meanwhile, will hope to snap a three-game losing streak when they face Lille in Ligue 1 the following day.