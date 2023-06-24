Revealed: The two 'absolute must-sell' Man Utd flops Erik ten Hag is trying to get rid of in summer transfer window

Manchester United manager reportedly Erik ten Hag views defenders Eric Bailly and Alex Telles as "must-sells" this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag is making plans to overhaul his squad and the Manchester Evening News reports that both Telles and Bailly are viewed as players who must be sold this summer. The two players both have contracts that expire next summer and while they have extension clauses, they will not be activated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both players were loaned out last summer, with Telles going on to win the Europa League with Sevilla. Bailly's spell at Marseille was eventful, as he was banned for seven games earlier this season for a kung-fu kick challenge that landed his opponent in hospital. Marseille did have a clause to buy Bailly after a certain number of appearances but he did not reach the figure, playing just 23 times for the French side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have chosen to release Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe this summer but it appears that they are hoping to receive fees for Telles and Bailly. It remains to be seen if they receive the bids they require, but Ten Hag has reportedly insisted that they must both leave.

WHAT NEXT? United will aim to move players out while also attempting to strengthen their squad, amid talks to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. A forward will also be a priority - with the Red Devils having reportedly asked Harry Kane to hand in a transfer request - while a new goalkeeper could also be on the list, amid links to Inter's Andre Onana.