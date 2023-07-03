Revealed: How much Mason Mount will earn at Man Utd as £60m transfer from Chelsea is finalised

Manchester United are closing in on a £60 million ($76m) deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with a lucrative contract ready to be signed.

Midfielder leaving Stamford Bridge

Big-money deal put in place

Lucrative terms at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils as they seek to bring more creativity into their engine room. A big-money transfer has been agreed, with the 24-year-old ready to tread a path from west London to the North West.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is on the move as he was approaching the final year of his contract at Chelsea and has opted against signing any of the extension offers that have been put to him. He is now poised to pen a five-year deal at Old Trafford that will take him through to the summer of 2028.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Standard Sport, those terms will be worth an initial £250,000-a-week, with the potential there for Mount to pull in £300,000 if various performance-related clauses are met. That deal dwarfs the £80,000-a-week contract he has been working on at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? Mount is forming part of a mass exodus at Chelsea, with the Blues needing to raise funds after investing heavily across the last two windows. With Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm, the Premier League giants have already parted with N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz – with there the promise of more sales to come.