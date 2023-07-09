Revealed: How much Chelsea will sell Romelu Lukaku this summer amid Juventus & Inter interest

Ritabrata Banerjee
Romelu-Lukaku(C)GettyImages
ChelseaR. LukakuTransfersInternazionaleJuventus

Chelsea have finalised asking price for Romelu Lukaku amid interest from Serie A giants Inter and Juventus.

  • Chelsea set asking price for Lukaku
  • Rejected Inter's first bid
  • Juventus held talks over Lukaku transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? As per the Daily Mail, the Blues will reportedly demand £40m (£47/$50m) for Lukaku as Inter and Juventus remain interested in signing the Belgian forward in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter who signed Lukaku on loan last season, want to make his move permanent this summer and had even placed an initial bid of £30m which was rejected by the Premier League side. Juventus too held talks with Lukaku's parent club over a possible transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than offers from Italy, Lukaku is also being chased by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal who saw a lucrative offer rejected by the player last month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Simone Inzaghi Inter Man City Champions League 2022-23Getty

Massimiliano AllegriGetty

Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? New Chelsea boss Pochettino had hinted after taking charge of the club that Lukaku could be offloaded in the summer. The player too wants a move away from the club and his preferred destination remains Italy.

Editors' Picks