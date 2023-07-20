Revealed: Andre Onana's shirt number at Man Utd confirmed as new goalkeeper won't be wearing No.1 after £48m transfer

Andre Onana's shirt number at Manchester United has been confirmed - and he will not be wearing No.1 for the Old Trafford club.

Onana joins Man Utd

Deal confirmed on Thursday

Goalkeeper won't wear No.1

WHAT HAPPENED? United have confirmed that Onana, who completed his £48 million ($62m) transfer to the club on Thursday, will wear the No.24 shirt at Old Trafford. The Cameroon international wore the number at both Inter and Ajax, and he has subsequently opted against taking the No.1 vacated by David de Gea's departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana will aim to recapture the form at Ajax that saw him earn the move to Inter, having previously played under Erik ten Hag in the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT? Onana will link up with United for their pre-season tour of the USA. They play Arsenal on Saturday.