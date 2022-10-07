Reims vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Reims on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Reims on Saturday. The defending champions head into this fixture with only a two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Marseille.

Christophe Galtier's team is unbeaten so far this season. They have won eight out of their nine league games and will want to keep the excellent record intact. Meanwhile, Reims have struggled in Ligue 1, having only managed one win so far this season from nine matches. PSG's opponents have also received at least one red card in six games in Ligue 1 this term.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Reims vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Reims vs PSG Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3.00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 9) Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune II Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch Reims vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also catch the game on TV on beIN Sports.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 2 and you can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN Sports fuboTV India Sports 18 -1 HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

The big injury news from the PSG camp is the calf trouble for Lionel Messi who is not part of the travelling squad. He will miss the league game but fans will be hoping the Argentina can pull off a speedy recovery.

Kylian Mbappe was feeling symptoms of cold but has recovered in time for the Ligue 1 game against Reims.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches continue to remain sidelined for the French champions but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Reims team news and squad

Reims striker Junya Ito is set to miss the game against PSG due to a suspension. Maxime Busi, Marshall Munetsi and Dion Lopy have all served their suspensions and is available for selection.

Reims boss Oscar Garcia, who will not be in the dugout against PSG due to family reasons, will also miss Kaj Sierhuis and Thomas Foket due to injuries.