Referee Anthony Taylor harassed by Roma fans in airport after Jose Mourinho confrontation and Europa League final against Sevilla

Referee Anthony Taylor was abused by Roma fans as he travelled home from Budapest in the wake of the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Taylor abused by Roma fans at airport

Bottles thrown at official

Attacks come after Mourinho confrontation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Englishman was harassed as he made his way through the airport in Budapest with his family. Bottles were thrown at him, one person grabbed at his backpack and others shouted abuse at him, resulting in security taking Taylor through a private door to keep him safe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The referee was in charge of a contentious affair between Roma and Sevilla that saw many players on both sides booked, while some on both benches - including Jose Mourinho - were also cautioned.

After the game, Mourinho was recorded confronting Taylor in the car park of the Puskas Arena, calling him a "F*cking disgrace".

WHAT THEY SAID: The Professional Game Match Officials Board, the body in charge of officials in English football, released a statement on the matter, which read: "The PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.

"We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family."

WHAT NEXT? Police may investigate the harassment of the official, who will return to England as the summer break begins.