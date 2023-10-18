More misery for Reece James! Chelsea star withdraws from group training ahead of Arsenal clash after injury setback

Reece James has reportedly pulled out of group training ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal after suffering an injury setback.

James doubtful against Arsenal

Suffered latest injury setback

Pulled out of group training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea full-back was expected to make a return to competitive action in the upcoming London derby after being sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in August. However, according to Standard, his potential return could be delayed as he was spotted training alone at Cobham after pulling out of group sessions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino is likely to continue with Malo Gusto at right-back, with the Frenchman once again available for selection after completing a three-match ban for a red card against Aston Villa. Elsewhere, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka are also uncertain for the blockbuster clash against Arsenal. In the absence of Broja, Nicolas Jackson will continue to lead the line against the Gunners. Chelsea medical staff are sweating over Chukwuemeka's fresh knee pain after he returned to full training. However, Cole Palmer and Axel Disasi are expected to be match fit having recovered from respective knocks during the international break.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino has a selection headache ahead of Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he continues to be without several other first team players, including Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana. However, the Argentine manager weaved a three-match winning run before the international break and will hope to continue in the same vein.