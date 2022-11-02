Los Blancos hope to bounce back with a win against Celtic

Real Madrid will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Celtic in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Real Madrid are winless in their last 2 games, having lost against RB Leipzig in their last UCL tie. While their place in the knockout rounds is confirmed, they will still need a win to advance as group leaders.

Celtic are last in Group F and haven't won a single game during their Champions League campaign. Yet they can still surprise Real Madrid and will be hoping to end their dismal campaign on a high note by going all out.

Real Madrid vs Celtic confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Alaba, Carvajal; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vincius, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic (4-4-2): Hart; Juranovic, Jenz, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, O'Riley, Mooy; Abada, Maeda, Kyogo

Real Madrid vs Celtic LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures



Up next will be a trip away to 9th placed Rayo Vallecano for Real Madrid on 7th November, with their final game before the World Cup seeing them host 19th-placed Cadiz at home on 10th November. They will return to action away to Valladolid in the league on 31st December.

