Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid : Lineups and LIVE updates

One of the greatest derbies in European football opens a fresh page as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns for another epic Madrid Derby

We've a classic on our hands this Saturday as Real Madrid take on fiery neighbours Atletico Madrid in a high stakes La Liga derby as they look to close the title gap on Barcelona.

Whilst the recent results between these two sides have been somewhat lop-sided recently, it remains fierce and, at times, quite ugly. Los Blancos have won the last three consecutive La Liga derbies against Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Diego Simeone's men have a history of making life difficult for the regning Spanish and European champions.

Real Madrid head into the weekend on a high, having totally dismantled a hapless Liverpool side 5-2 in the Champions League last 16 first-leg at Anfield on Tuesday night. Notwithstanding, the Merengues' rallied from two goals down added to the occasion and once again showcased their European pedigree. That was a fifth successive victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, a streak that has also seen them lift the FIFA Club World Cup along the way.

With Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema fit and firing on all cylinders, Los Blancos are in superb form, but they trail table-toppers Barcelona by eight points.

Ancelotti's troops will be aiming to step up the pressure on their rivals, following their Europa League crash-out at the hands of Manchester United, with a positive result at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That said, Diego Simeone's Atletico will have other plans. Los Rojiblancos themselves are in fine shape, and make the short trip across the Spanish capital with one of the division's best away records, having won seven of their 11 games on the road this season.

While they are well outside the title race, Simeone's men will be looking fend off challengers for their Champions League spot in the standings as they sit only four points clear of fifth place Real Betis.

Can Real get their fifth win on the spin at home in all competitions against their city-rivals, or will Atletico pick up a crucial three points to consolidate their position in the top four? It’s all on the line at the Bernabeu in a highly-anticipated Madrid derby this Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Atletico Madrid XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Mandava; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul; Carrasco, Griezmann

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Following the Madrid derby, Santiago Bernabeu forms the backdrop for another blockbuster encounter as Real Madrid lock horns with perennial arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

After that, they will travel to Andalusia to face Real Betis on March 6th before hosting Espanyol. Liverpool will visit Bernabeu in the middle of March for the UCL last-16 second leg, striving to perform the unthinkable.