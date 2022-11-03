Real Madrid transfer target Endrick imitates Ronaldo after helping Palmeiras clinch Brazilian title

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick was copied Cristiano Ronaldo's nap celebration after helping Palmeiras to the Brazilian league title.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old scored his first home goal during Palmeiras' 4-0 win against Fortaleza, which saw them lift the Brazilian Serie A title with 77 points and three games to spare. Endrick replicated Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration after finding the net, with the Portuguese star having first performed the move after scoring his 700th club goal against Everton at Goodison Park. The youngster also imitated Erling Haaland again a week after copying the Manchester City striker's trademark celebration against Athletico Paranaense.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years, three months and four days in the 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense, and he is also the youngest scorer ever in the Brasileirao. It has been reported that the teenager has €60m release clause in his contract and it is believed that Real Madrid are readying a first bid worth €40m to test Palmeiras' resolve in 2023.