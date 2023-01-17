Real Madrid monitoring Garnacho as Man Utd wonderkid stalls on signing new contract at Old Trafford

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United, with the teenage forward yet to sign a new contract.

Youngster on deal until 2024

Has offer of fresh terms from Red Devils

Interest being shown from Spain & Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old is currently on a deal at Old Trafford through to 2024, which includes a 12-month extension option, but he is said to be earning just £7,000 per week and has only been presented with a raise up to £20,000 – despite seeing regular game time for the Red Devils’ first team of late and becoming a Premier League goalscorer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Independent reports that “positive” talks have taken place between United and Garnacho’s representatives, but no agreement has been reached and fresh terms for the youngster remain unsigned.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is said to be keeping La Liga giants Real Madrid interested, with Serie A heavyweights Juventus also keeping across events when it comes to a hot prospect who has already figured in the senior Argentina squad and is expected to star for the 2022 World Cup winners over the coming years.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid have no offer on the table for Garnacho, but they are looking to build for the future around players of considerable promise. That is something United need to be wary of as they seek to keep another product of their famed academy system in Manchester on a long-term basis.