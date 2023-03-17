Real Madrid, Man City & Arsenal interested in Kaoru Mitoma as Brighton prepare RECORD new deal for star man

Brighton are prepared to offer in-form star Kaoru Mitoma a record deal as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal register their interest.

In-form Mitoma is attracting attention

Real Madrid, Arsenal and Man City keen

Brighton could make him highest earner

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Japan international has been a revelation for the Seagulls this season and is yet another glowing example of the club's famed recruitment strategy. Since returning from a year-long loan spell at Belgian side Union SG at the start of 2022-23, Mitoma has been involved in 14 goals in 26 matches, including key contributions against Liverpool and Arsenal

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While these performances have helped Roberto De Zerbi's side challenge for the European places, they have also earned the Japenese winger a host of admirers around Europe. 90min reported back in January that Arsenal were keeping tabs on the player before moving for Mitoma's Brighton team-mate Leandro Trossard. But TEAMtalk have now revealed that the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in his progress, with Bayern Munich also monitoring the situation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Known for their stubborn negotiation tactics, the report continues that Brighton plan to fend off this interest with a new record contract for Mitoma. His current deal lasts all the way through to 2025, but the Seagulls are reportedly willing to make him the club's highest earner as a reward for his fine form. Any deal would follow the same approach as with Moises Caicedo, who was handed an improved contract shortly after his January move to Arsenal was blocked by Brighton.

DID YOU KNOW? Mitoma has completed 10 dribbles against Liverpool in all competitions this season, the most of any player, with half of those coming directly against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

WHAT NEXT FOR MITOMA? Before a new deal is confirmed, however, the Japan star will be in action for Brighton on Saturday when they play host to Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals.