WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana squeaked out a 1-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu, despite missing Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. Barca manager Xavi took a conservative approach, and his team only had four shots on the day. Madrid, meanwhile, failed to register a single attempt on target and struggled to create chances despite enjoying a large chunk of possession.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti took aim at Barcelona's approach in a post-match press conference: "I don't think they deserved to win. It was one of the best games in terms of control. If we play like this in the second leg we'll have more chances, I don't think Barcelona can approach the game like that at home."

The Madrid boss also admitted that it was unusual to see Barca set up so defensively: "It's been a bit surprising to see Barcelona play like that, but they've learned to defend very well. They're very strong in that aspect."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have a one-goal lead to protect going into the second leg in early April. By that time, Xavi will be hopeful of his side being back to full strength.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos play Real Betis on Sunday, before squaring off with Espanyol the following weekend. They are looking to close the seven-point lead Barca currently enjoy at La Liga's summit.