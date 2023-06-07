Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Jude Bellingham in transfer worth over €100m - with Dortmund star set to undergo medical in 'coming days'

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer.

Bellingham to join Madrid

Madrid will pay Dortmund over €100m

Medical booked for coming days

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid will pay Dortmund over €100 million (£86m/$107m) for the 19-year-old, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. It is believed to be one of the largest transfer fees in both clubs' histories, which will see Bellingham arrive in the Spanish capital to complete a medical in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham had emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties off the back of another stellar season for Dortmund - where he won the Bundesliga Player of the Season - as well as a dazzling World Cup for Gareth Southgate's England. Liverpool emerged as early frontrunners before withdrawing over his exorbitant transfer free, as Manchester City briefly also entered the fray. But after Bellingham said his goodbyes to Dortmund and had reportedly been looking for a house in Madrid, there was only ever one destination he was going to choose.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Indeed, it has been widely reported for some time that Bellingham was poised to sign for Madrid, as he enters a side with fierce midfield competition - not least from a host of impressive young stars. But for Real, the signing is a crucial one, as the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, and now Bellingham, mean their midfield is set for the next decade. President Florentino Perez's plans for the next generation of Galacticos is fully underway.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? As Ornstein notes, Bellingham's medical tests with his new employers are imminent, as Real once again get their business done early in the summer window. Attentions will likely now turn to bringing in offensive reinforcements, after veteran Karim Benzema officially called time on his 14-stint in Spain on Sunday.