Real Betis vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Real Betis against Man Utd on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Following a 4-2 defeat to Cadiz, Manchester United will come up against Real Betis on Saturday in their second mid-season friendly in Spain.

Currently fifth in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag will have a Carabao Cup round of 16 tie against Burnley on December 21 before returning to league action against Nottingham Forest on December 27.

Sixth in the La Liga, Manuel Pellegrini's men were beaten twice by Chilean side Colo-Colo, besides another loss to River Plate, and have a few more friendlies lined up against the likes of Inter and Atalanta in the coming weeks.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Real Betis vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Real Betis vs Man Utd Date: December 10, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 10:30pm IST Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville

How to watch Real Betis vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

There is no telecast of the game between Real Betis and Manchester United at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, but the game can be streamed live by registered users of the English club's official channel, MUTV.

However, Live MUTV coverage will not be available in Spain due to broadcasting restrictions.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK N/A MUTV India N/A N/A

Real Betis squad & team news

Involved in the 2022 World Cup, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho and Andres Guardado are unavailable for selection. In addition, Juan Cruz, Joaquin, Luiz Felipe and Victor Camarasa out injured.

There are still, however, a number of first team players such as Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias available for the United friendly.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Montoya, Gonzalez, Ruiz, Moreno; Akouokou, Canales; Rodri, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers Bravo, Silva, Martin Defenders Montoya, Gonzalez, Ruiz, Alex Moreno, Miranda Midfielders Paul, Fekir, Canales, Rodri Forwards Juanmi, Iglesias, Henrique, Jose, Moron, Ruibal

Manchester United squad and team news

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Facundo Pellistri are unavailable due their involvement in the World Cup.

Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe were left out for the trip to Spain, while the likes of David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial still provides Ten Hag with enough options.

There may be a few changes from the Cadiz loss, in the form of Marc Jurado starting at right-back instead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with De Gea stepping in for Martin Dubravka in goal.

Youngsters Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo will also have more opportunity on Saturday, though the latter may once again start on the bench.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Jurado, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams; Iqbal, McTominay; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial