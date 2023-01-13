Rashford reacts to matching Rooney Old Trafford goal record as Man Utd forward enjoys purple patch

Marcus Rashford has spoked of his pride at matching Wayne Rooney’s record of scoring in eight successive games for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward, who is a product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system, has enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2022-23, plundering 15 goals across all competitions. He has enjoyed a serious purple patch on home soil, with Rashford emulating the efforts of United’s all-time leading scorer from 2010 since beginning a remarkable run in a Europa League clash with FC Sheriff on October 27.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rashford has told United’s official website of following in Rooney’s footsteps – a player he looked up to when progressing through the Red Devils’ youth system: “Yeah, obviously it’s a massive moment for me, but for me to match something that he’s done is incredible. I think he had an incredible career for United. He was one of my heroes growing up and someone that I always used to enjoy watching, probably not just because he’s a top player but just his personality on the pitch. He wants to leave everything out there and it’s just the small things that make up his qualities that he showed for many years. They were the things that appealed to me when I was younger and watching him, so it’s always great to be along the same lines as those types of players, because it means you’re doing something right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After opening his scoring sequence at Old Trafford against Sheriff, Rashford has gone on to find the target in meetings with West Ham, Aston Villa, Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Everton and Charlton – with those strikes recorded across Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup competition.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford, who has found the target in all six of his outings since the 2022 World Cup, will get the chance to extend his run of goals on home soil to nine games when United take in a derby date with arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday.