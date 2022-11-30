Rashford compared to Beckham as Neville insists Man Utd 'could never sell' resurgent England forward

Gary Neville has drawn comparisions between Marcus Rashford and David Beckham while insisting Manchester United ''could never sell'' the England star.

Rashford scored brace for England vs Wales

Compared to Beckham due to media attention

Neville insists United "could never sell" forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville, who played with Beckham when he came under intense media attention for his relationship with Victoria Beckham, believes Rashford has simplified his game after dealing with similar scrutiny and got back to doing what he does best. The former United defender also rubbished calls for the club to offload the forward some months ago, claiming that they "could never sell" such a talented player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was that period in his life during lockdown where he achieved so much off the pitch," Neville told Sky Sports. "It's hard. I played with [David] Beckham who had that off-the-field focus at times, whether it be in the earlier parts of his career when he started going out with Victoria [Beckham] and he had to cope with that off the pitch scrutiny all the time. Marcus had that for a couple of years whereby it brought pressure.

"Marcus Rashford has got back to what he does, he's simplified his life, he's still achieving great things off the pitch but in a more measured manner. There were people saying that Marcus Rashford needed to be sold by Manchester United. Manchester United could never sell Marcus Rashford. He's a massive talent. It's great to see him in an England shirt, and I think he's pushed himself into a position where he will start on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford became the 2022 World Cup's joint-top scorer after his brace saw England demolish Wales 3-0 to finish top of Group B on Tuesday night. As Neville stated, the resurgent forward - whose first goal came in the form of a stunning free-kick - has played himself into contention for a starting spot on Sunday, as Gareth Southgate is left with a selection headache against AFCON champions Senegal in the round of 16.

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford became the first Manchester United player to score three goals at a major tournament for England since Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? He will hope he has done enough for a spot in Southgate's starting eleven to face Senegal on Sunday, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.