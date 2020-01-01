Rashford calls out British MP over 'feeding children' tweet

The Red Devils star was disappointed with the statement on child poverty by the politician

star Marcus Rashford has criticised Britain's Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake for claiming it was 'a parent's job to feed their children'.

Rashford's comment came after Hollinrake - the member for Thirsk and Malton - tweeted about the success of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which involved participating restaurants giving subsidised discounts to patrons.

A Twitter user, Bryan Barrett, praised the government's efforts, but asked why it took until Rashford raised the child poverty issue for action to be taken.

"Whilst we're discussing food, why does it take footballer @MarcusRashford to make a stand for the hungry children in our society? Is that not the Government's job?," Barrett tweeted.

Hollinrake replied: "Where they can, it's a parent's job to feed their children."

In a follow-up tweet than has gathered more than 80,000 likes, Rashford criticised Hollinrake's statement, suggesting the MP was out of touch.

"I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting. To this day I haven't met one parent who hasn't wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children," the Red Devils attacker tweeted.

Put to the side that this comment came from an MP, Rashford continued. "It’s comments like this that prevent people from speaking their truth and asking for help.

"We need to start uplifting each other. I would have had the same response to anyone tweeting this..."

Rashford is currently preparing for Manchester United's Premier League campaign, which begins on September 19 against .

The 22-year-old is however under an injury cloud after he was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury from 's two Nations League games against and .

Rashford enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Devils in 2019-20, scoring 17 league goals despite missing eight matches with a back injury in the second half of the campaign.

He also contributed five goals across 13 appearances in the , and .

The striker has established himself as a regular starter in England's attack alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling but is expected to be challenged for his role by Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho and his Red Devils teammate Mason Greenwood.