Rapids fire Anthony Hudson, name Conor Casey interim coach

The former New Zealand boss has been relieved of his duties after little more than one full season in charge

The have fired Anthony Hudson as head coach, ending his tenure in charge after just 43 matches and an abysmal 8-26-9 record with him in charge.

Assistant coach Conor Casey will take charge as interim coach, with the Rapids returning to action on Saturday against the .

The Rapids, the lone remaining winless team in with an 0-7-2 record, made the coaching change on Wednesday, just three days after the team's latest loss, a 1-0 setback against that led to Hudson ripping into his own team's roster for lacking the quality of other teams in MLS.

"We are fighting at the bottom with a bottom group of players and we have to find a way to pick up results while also being a team that tries to play a certain way," Hudson told reporters on Saturday. "And we just have to find that balance.”

Hudson joined the Rapids in November of 2017, shortly after coaching New Zealand to the brink of a World Cup berth. The 38-year-old coach had never been the head coach of a professional first division team before coaching the Rapids, with stints as head coach of New Zealand and Bahrain serving as the biggest highlights on his coaching resume.

The son of former defender and international Alan Hudson, Anthony Hudson was born in the United States during his father's time playing in the NASL with the Seattle Sounders, but grew up in England. After a modest playing career, Hudson eventually began his coaching career in the United States' lower divisions before parlaying a stint with the Bahrain Football Federation into an international coaching career that eventually led him to the Rapids.

The Rapids endured a disappointing 2018 season under Hudson, but a busy offseason that saw Colorado add several established MLS veterans suggested a turnaround was a possibility. Instead of improving, the Rapids have been much worse in 2019, surrendering a league-worst 24 goals in nine matches.

Casey takes charge as interim coach in what is his first foray into head coaching. He was a key figure on the Rapids' 2010 MLS Cup-winning side, joining the Rapids coaching staff as an assistant before the 2017 season.

The Rapids will play host to the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dick's Goods Park on Friday night.