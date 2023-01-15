Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers and Aberdeen are set to battle it out for a spot in the Scottish League Cup final in the second semi-final clash at Hampden Park on Sunday.
The hosts boast a nine-game unbeaten run since their exit in the Champions League as Michael Beale's men last put across two unanswered goals against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership first phase last weekend.
Meanwhile, the visiting team were 2-0 winners St. Johnstone in the league as they moved fifth on the table. They lost 4-1 to Rangers in their last match against the Scottish powerhouse.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Rangers vs Aberdeen date & kick-off time
Game:
Rangers vs Aberdeen
Date:
January 15, 2023
Kick-off:
10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST
Venue:
Hampden Park, Glasgow
How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.
Viaplay Sports 1 will showcase the match on TV in the United Kingdon (UK), with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.
The game will neither be telecast or streamed in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK
India
N/A
N/A
Rangers team news & squad
In the treatment room, Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Tom Lawrence (knee) join the duo of Filip Helander (foot) and John Souttar (ankle) who were sidelined from ahead of the World Cup. Steven Davis will be out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Making a bit of progress, comparatively, Ianis Hagi still needs more time to recover from a knee problem.
Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin
Defenders
Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine
Midfielders
Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala Jnr
Aberdeen team news & squad
Long time absentee Callum Roberts is undergoing rehabilitation, while Christian Ramirez is close to a move away from the club and hence will be left out.
Other than that, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has the liberty to pick his strongest XI for the semi-final clash.
Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; McCrorie, Stewart, Scales; Kennedy, Barron, Ramadani, Clarkson, Coulson; Lopes, Miovski
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lewis, Roos
Defenders
MacKenzie, Scales, Stewart, Coulson, Richardson, Milne
Midfielders
McCrorie, Barron, Ramadani, Hayes, Clarkson, Polvara, Duncan, Kennedy
Forwards
Morris, Miovski, Besuijen, Lopes, Watkins, Harvey