Rangers seal Defoe loan deal

The former West Ham and Sunderland striker has signed an 18-month deal at Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed the signing of striker Jermain Defoe from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan subject to international clearance.

The former England international moves to Ibrox in search of first-team football after struggling for regular action since re-joining the Cherries on a free transfer from Sunderland in the summer of 2017.

He is the third player to sign a deal at Rangers this month after Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara signed pre-contract agreements last week to move to Glasgow in the summer.

The 36-year-old will now travel to Tenerife to link-up with the squad on their warm-weather winter training camp.

He could make his debut when Rangers return to action after the winter break away at Cowdenbeath on January 18 in the Scottish Cup. Steven Gerrard’s side then travel to Kilmarnock in the Premiership five days later.

Speaking of the deal, Rangers boss Gerrard said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers. He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for."

