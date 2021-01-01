'It hurts but you have to be honest' - Ramos at peace with Spain Euro 2020 omission after a 'f*cked up few months'

The Blancos and La Roja captain admits he is not in the required physical condition to take part in this summer's tournament

Sergio Ramos has insisted that he is at peace with his omission from Spain's Euro 2020 squad after a "f*cked up few months" at Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique named his final 24-man squad for this summer's European Championship on May 24, with Ramos the most notable absentee given his status as the national team captain.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets will be taking up leadership duties for La Roja instead of the 35-year-old, who has conceded that he is not physically ready to participate in a major tournament.

What's been said?

Ramos endured an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign at Real which saw him restricted to just 21 appearances across all competitions, and has only started two games since undergoing knee surgery in January.

The centre-back has reluctantly admitted that he needs more time to make a full recovery, writing on Twitter and Instagram: "After a f*cked up few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros.

"I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100 per cent with Real Madrid and the national team, but things do not always go the way you want.

"It hurts me not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover well and, next year, return as we have always done.

"It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere. A big shout to everyone and #VivaEspana and #HalaMadrid always!"

I wish all my teammates the very best of luck and I hope we have a great Euros. I’ll be another fan cheering on from home.

A big shout to everyone and #VivaEspaña 🇪🇸 and #HalaMadrid ⚪ always! — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

Enrique explains why he left Ramos out

Enrique revealed that he informed Ramos of his decision after Real's final game of the Liga season on Sunday, which they won 2-1 against Villarreal.

"Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group," said the Spain boss. "I called him last night, it was difficult and hard.

"I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team."

Ramos' record for Spain & future at Real

Ramos has been a mainstay in the La Roja starting lineup over the past 17 years, with Euro 2004 marking the last time that he was absent for a major tournament.

The experienced defender has racked up 180 caps for his country to date, scoring 23 goals, while also getting his hands on the World Cup and two European Championship titles.

After being left out of Enrique's final squad, attention will now switch to Ramos' future at Real as he edges towards the final month of his current contract.

The two parties have yet to reach an agreement over an extension, with the Spain international reportedly holding out for a fresh two-year deal.

